Meet Up and Eat Up returns to Kent District Library

Kent County, Michigan – Kent District Library is pleased to partner with Feeding America to present Meet Up and Eat Up, a summer food program at 12 KDL locations. Anyone 18 years old and younger can come enjoy a free lunch.

“Feeding the minds, imaginations and spirits is something that we have always done at KDL, but through this program we are literally feeding hungry people,” said Lance Werner, executive director of KDL.

Each location who is hosting this summer food access program is providing a table outside the Library building. Most branches have a canopy to provide shade, etc. Our staff will be wearing masks and will stand at one end of the table while patrons will stand at the other end of the table to pick up their meal.

1. Students will come to the table to pick up their meal. We are providing hand sanitizer at the table so their hands can be relatively clean prior to getting their lunch. 2. Due to the grab and go option, they will be able to eat the meals at home. 3. Summer Reading materials in a make-n-take format will be available at the same time/place. 4. Parents can report how many children under 18 need a meal for their family and we are allowed to provide that number of meals to the parent—we do not have to see the students. 5. Students dealing with developmental disabilities are eligible for the meals until they are 26 years old. 6. This program is operating separate from the curbside service and as a result has a different traffic flow.

Schedule

Alpine Township, Weekdays from 12:30 – 1:30 PM, June 22 – August 14

Comstock Park, Weekdays from noon – 12:30 PM, June 22 – August 14

Gaines Township, Weekdays from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM, June 22 – August 14

Kelloggsville, Weekdays from noon – 1:00 PM, June 22 – August 14

Kentwood, Weekdays from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM, June 22 – August 14

Nelson Twp., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 – 1:30 PM, June 22 – August 14

Plainfield Twp., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:15 AM – noon, June 22 – August 14

Spencer Township, Weekdays from 12:30 – 1:30 PM, June 22 – August 14

Tyrone Township, Mondays – Thursdays from 12:30 – 1:30 PM, June 22 – August 13

Walker, Weekdays from 12:30 – 1:30 PM, June 22 – August 14

Wyoming, Weekdays from 1:00 – 2:00 PM, June 22 – August 14

Bookmobile, Various dates and locations

