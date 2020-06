65th wedding anniversary

Elwyn and Goldie Joslin are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1955 in the Free Methodist Church of Cedar Springs. Children of the couple are Dennis and Connie Joslin, Tom and Denise Raisch, Jim and Darla Stroup, Daniel and Tammie Joslin, Darrell (deceased) and Sherry Joslin, DeWayne and Renee Joslin, and Danella Joslin. They have sixteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.