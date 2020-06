The commencement ceremony for Cedar Springs High School has been postponed to July 14, 15, and/or 16 (with 16th being a rain date).

According to high school principal Ron Behrenwald, the number of exercises each day will be dependent upon what phase region 2 is in and the number of people allowed to gather together.

Creative Technologies Academy had their graduation earlier this week. See next week’s Post for photos and information on that ceremony.