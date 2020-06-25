Your 2020 OK White Athletes of Year: Jaydon Moleski and Omani Morales!

By John Norton, Athletic Director Cedar Springs Public Schools

John Norton, Athletic Director at Cedar Springs Public Schools, recently announced their OK White Conference Athletes of the Year. Both recipients receive a plaque and conference certificate. What follows is his announcement.

As we do every year, we have one male and one female athlete that will represent our school as the 2020 OK White Conference athlete of the year, as well as being the Class of 2020 Athlete of the Year. This is the most prestigious award annually in the athletic department.

These athletes are recognized by all coaches, players, and athletic directors in the OK Conference and here at Cedar Springs High School as examples of how high school student athletes should compete and act—on and around the playing fields. These individuals have achieved athletic excellence.

This photo shows Omani Morales and Coach Tim Jackson when she signed to bowl for Davenport University. Courtesy photo.





Your 2020 female Athlete of the Year and OK White Conference Athlete for Cedar Springs is Omani Morales. Omani is a multiple sport standout in softball and bowling, as well as a star in the classroom with a 3.95 GPA. Outside of sports, Omani is easy going, funny, incredibly humble with great priorities—you can tell she has great parents. But as an athlete she has laser focus on her goals and an incredible work ethic. She was a softball and bowling team captain this year, and one thing that always stood out to me, is her sportsmanship. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a better sport or teammate, in success or in failure. But her domination of the bowling alley is what has earned her a scholarship to bowl at Davenport next year. How’s this resume?

Led team to first ever and multiple consecutive OK White championships; two-time regional champ; academic all-state; four-time conference champion; three-time state individual qualifier; state champ; dream team – all classes; Miss Bowling 2020 in Michigan.

The best. Nothing else to say—Omani Morales—congratulations, you’ve been a joy to watch.

This photo shows Jaydon Moleski when he signed to run Cross Country at Rochester University. He is pictured here with his coach Justin Wood. Courtesy photo.

Most the time, I’d say that’s a tough act to follow, but our male athlete of the year more than holds his own. I’m proud to announce our male selection as athlete of the year is Jaydon Moleski. He is mostly known for his excellence in track and cross country, but he also played hockey and soccer during his career. I remember watching Jaydon as a freshman playing varsity soccer, and I knew he was special, he was a competitor, and he was going to succeed no matter what he did.

In addition to a fierce competitor, Jaydon is a loyal teammate and true leader as described by his coaches.

Cross country coach Jones said the following: “I can’t say enough about his impact off the course as well. He has a bright personality and approaches everything he does with enthusiasm. He knows when it’s time to have fun but also knows when it’s time to flip the switch and compete. I feel that Jaydon has set the standard for Red Hawk distance runners for years to come. If our younger runners can continue to emulate his work ethic, competitiveness and leadership skills then I’ll be a happy coach.”

And the accolades speak for themselves:

Cross Country: #9 Cedar Springs All-Time; three-time All-Conference; one-time All-Area; two-time Regional Medalist; two-time Academic All-State; one-time All-State.

Track & Field: One-time All-Conference; one-time All-State (Indoors); one-time All-State (Outdoors).

Jaydon will be continuing his running career on scholarship at Rochester University while studying in their Sports Management program. I am certain that he will continue to represent our town and our athletic department at the highest level during his next chapter in life.



