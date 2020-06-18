Virtual LifeWalk challenge

Teresa Hathaway, Executive Director of Alpha Family Center

Teresa Hathaway, Executive Director of Alpha Family Center has issued a personal challenge to everyone!

If $50,000 can be raised by September 1, 2020 ($25,000 for LifeWalk and $25,000 for Alpha’s Ultrasound Project 20/20 Vision for LIfe!) she will have her hair cut and clipped off LIVE while riding on Alpha’s Red Flannel Festival Parade float on Saturday October 3, 2020. “If the parade is cancelled for whatever reason, I will have it done LIVE on Facebook,” she said.

As we announced last month, Alpha is hosting a Virtual LifeWalk this year. “Although we will not be gathering together for this year’s fundraiser, there’s nothing that says we can’t still have fun while fundraising for the life affirming ministry of Alpha Family Center,” said Hathaway. “Visit our website www.alphafamilycentercs.org and click on the Events page for more ideas on how to make it funand all the information you need to participant.”

There will be a Ministry Sync link to click on to register as a participant or to make a donation.

Everyone who registers through the Ministry Sync link as a participant will receive a free LifeWalk t-shirt for every $200 they collect. (Collect $200 get free one t-shirt, Collect $1,000 get 5.)

LifeWalk 20/20 Vision for Life! t-shirts may also be purchased through the Ministry Sync link. All profits from the sale of t-shirts will go to Ultrasound Project 20/20 Vision for Life.

Pledge sheets may also be printed off from their website.

Virtual LifeWalk 20/20 Vision for Life continues through September 1, 2020.

