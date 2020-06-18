Three suffer serious injuries in Pierson crash

Several other patients treated at the scene

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post are investigating a two-vehicle traffic crash in Pierson last Friday that sent three people to the hospital and injured several others.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene on Friday, June 12, 2020 at approximately 5:55 pm on Federal Rd. at Cannonsville Rd. in Montcalm County.

Their preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Saturn was driving south on Federal Rd. when it struck a 2008 Cadillac that pulled into its path while turning left onto Federal Rd. from Cannonsville Rd. The driver of the Saturn, a 25-year-old female from Grand Rapids, and two passengers of the Saturn, a 22-year-old male from Rockford and a 21-year-old female from Pierson, were transported to local hospitals in Grand Rapids for serious injuries. A 21-year-old male passenger from Pierson in the Saturn suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 47-year-old female from Byron Center and the passengers, a 17-year-old female from Byron Center and an 18-year-old male from Wayland, suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by Montcalm County EMS, LIFE EMS, MMR, and Sand Lake Fire Department.