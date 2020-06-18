Library raffle winner

Raffle winner Brenda Krueger is shown here with Library director Donna Clark (in the mask) and Brenda’s two children Nathaniel and Rebekah. Courtesy photo.

Brenda Krueger, her son Nathaniel and daughter Rebekah, won the Cedar Springs Library’s Grand Registration Launch Prize! The Library was able to offer a giant popcorn basket, thanks to Mission Point, (formerly Metron of CS) for one lucky winner, who signed up June 8 and June 16 for the summer reading program online.

“Brenda’s name was drawn and she and her children came for the prize a few hours later,” said Librarian Donna Clark.

Nathaniel also had earned enough points by reading and attending special online programs that he was able to claim his packet of local coupons for finishing (5) levels for his age group.

“They were very excited and mentioned that they plan to take a trip and will enjoy sharing the popcorn and other goodies in the basket,” said Clark.

Sign up now for the Summer Reading Program at https//cedarsprings.readsquared.com. Get points for reading and for linking into their many programs. Spend your points on great local prizes in our Reading Raffle—prizes like a hoverboard, a one night stay for a family of four at the Cedar Springs Holiday Inn Express, a subscription to Netflix and a Firestick, $25 gift cards to local restaurants, and more! Fulfill this year’s theme, “Imagine your story!”

Beginning next week, the CS Library will be open by appointment, and the following week at 25 percent capacity—22 people at a time.



