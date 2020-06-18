Lakeview MSP Post welcomes new Commander

F/Lt. Andrew Fias

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post is pleased to announce F/Lt. Andrew Fias as its new commander as of Sunday, June 14, 2020. Fias, a native of Clio, is a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving our country from 1988–1992. He has over 26 years with MSP as a graduate of the 109th Trooper Recruit School.

Following his graduation from trooper recruit school in 1994, Fias was stationed at the Newaygo Post as a trooper before being assigned to the Metropolitan Enforcement Team (MET) in 2000. Following his assignment with MET, Fias was assigned to the Joint Terrorist Task Force in 2003.

In November of 2003, Fias was promoted to detective sergeant at the Hart Post before being assigned to the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) in 2007, where he was also promoted to detective lieutenant as a member of that team. In 2014, Fias was promoted to detective first lieutenant where he commanded both WEMET and the State Sheriffs Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). In 2018, Fias became the Multijurisdictional Task Force Commander, where he commanded the Central Michigan Enforcement Team (CMET), Mid-Michigan Narcotics Enforcement Team (MINT), MET, WEMET, and SSCENT, before being selected as the new post commander of the Lakeview Post.

As the Lakeview post commander, Fias will administer State Police services to the counties of Montcalm, Ionia, and Gratiot. Fias has been married for 32 years, has two children, and is expecting his fourth grandchild this fall.

Fias replaces Kevin Sweeney, who was promoted to Captain, and now works at the MSP Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division at agency headquarters in Lansing.

