KDL closing Internet gap by mailing hotspots to households

An expanded initiative by Kent District Library will allow patrons to get Internet access delivered straight to their home.

The library has added 700 new hotspots to the collection, increasing the number to 833. The hotspots are part of the Beyond Books Collection and are available to library cardholders age 18 and older.

“With an estimated 24,000 households without broadband access in Kent County, during this time of crisis, it’s important to help as many people as we can,” said Carrie Wilson, Director of Library Services at KDL. “With so many people working and learning from home, the need for Internet access is greater than ever before.”

To check out a hotspot, visit kdl.org and search on the term “hotspot.” Hotspots will be mailed to households while KDL branches are closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. When KDL opens, hotspots will be able to be picked up at the branches. People who live in the KDL service area and do not have a library card can register for one online at kdl.org/virtual or by calling 616-784-2007.

A Wi-Fi hotspot is a small piece of equipment that will set up a wireless network that allows a houseful of people to connect to the Internet via cellular service.

People can also access free Wi-Fi from KDL parking lots. All branches maintain strong Wi-Fi signals so people can use free internet outside the building.

