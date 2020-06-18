Danish Dash to be held virtually

Join for fitness and fun August 21 through August 23.

GREENVILLE, Mich., June 12, 2020 – Runners and walkers can still get their Dane on this August by participating in a virtual Spectrum Health Danish Dash.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing guidelines, the 5k race and walk will convert to a three-day open course event where participants pick the time and location they run or walk during the third weekend in August.

“Despite not being able to run together this year, we wanted to continue the tradition of Danish fun and promote physical activity,” said race co-director Danielle Wells. “Our top priority is keeping people safe and limiting large crowds, but we still hope to help motivate summer training and healthy habits.”

Participants can run or walk the unmarked Danish Dash open course if they choose. The USA Track & Field certified 5K course begins and ends on Faber Street near Baldwin Heights Elementary School in Greenville. It travels through Tower Park, past historic Manoka Lake, around Baldwin Lake, past scenic views of Taylor Hops, and concludes with a gradual hill up Marvel Drive.

Whether running or walking the normal course or doing it at location of your choosing, participants are asked to complete the event during the daylight hours between Friday, August 21 and Sunday, August 23.

Danish Dashers are asked to send in photos of themselves, friends, kids or furry race partners to danielle.wells@spectrumhealth.org or text to 517.420.2404 so race organizers can share the fun via social media.

Those who register before July 31 will be guaranteed a custom-designed Danish Dash 2020 race shirt. Extra shirts will be available on a first come, first served basis in limited sizes.

Shirt pick-up will be Thursday, August 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Spectrum Health United Lifestyles building located at 701 S Greenville W Dr. Suite #1 (near B.C. Pizza and True Value).

Cost to register is $20 for 5K runners and $15 for walkers. In addition to the souvenir shirt, runners will receive a 3.1-mile race sticker. Proceeds from the event go to the Danish Festival. Kids shirts are available for $10.

To register and for more information, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Greenville/DanishFestivalRoadRun

