Businesses benefit from farmers market and novelty food event

A farmer’s market and novelty food trucks offered great food during the Sand Lake community give back event the weekend of June 5. Courtesy photos.

During the weekend of June 5, the Village of Sand Lake became the intersection between novelty foods, a farmer’s market and community give back.

Big Red’s BBQ, based out of Howard City, was on hand to dish up great smells and awesome grilled dishes; the farmer’s market vendors offered honey, fresh produce, flowers, and clothing; and Big Mike’s Kettle Corn served amazing kettle corn and fresh squeezed lemonade.

The Sand Lake Trading Company was one of several businesses benefitting from the community give back. Courtesy photo.

At a time in America when finances are shaky and business owners are suffering, the Village of Sand Lake partnered with Big Red’s BBQ for the community give back event. Big Red’s BBQ donated 10 percent of its weekend profits to the Village of Sand Lake. In turn, the Village of Sand Lake gave the entire $600 back to local businesses, who suffered during the COVID19 pandemic.

“We had seven businesses that were directly impacted, either through mandated closure or through ‘carry out’ only,” said Village President Tracy Quinlan.

The Village of Sand Lake intends to expand on community give back by bringing food trucks to the first annual Food Cruise, July 10–12, 2020, hosted by the Village and the Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce.

“We are super excited about doing some new things this year!” remarked Quinlan.

“If you have a food truck or know of someone who does, please contact the Village of Sand Lake for an application. You will get some great exposure to your business while serving up delightful cuisine. Please plan on attending the Food Cruise!”

The farmer’s market, open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is looking for vendors. Currently, the vendor spaces are free. Come enjoy local tastes and support local farmers and artisans. Please send an email to: bfeenstra@grar.com, if you are interested in providing home-grown flavors.

