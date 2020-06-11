Storms roll through area causing damage





Reader Clare Armstrong, of Sand Lake, sent us these photos storm damage that occurred in the area of 128th and Newcosta.

Consumers Energy reported Wednesday afternoon that they were working around the clock to restore power after storms with powerful winds moved across much of Lower Michigan Tuesday night and again Wednesday afternoon, cutting power to more than 163,000 customers, as of 4:30 p.m.

As additional storms were expected through Wednesday evening, the energy provider is asking for customers’ patience as restoration work continues. It is expected that restoration work will continue through Friday for most of the customers impacted. However, restoration for some of the hardest hit areas may continue through the weekend. Wind gusts in storms earlier Wednesday in West Michigan topped 70 mph near Holland.

“Since Tuesday night, we’ve restored over 50,000 customers but we are experiencing more storms and outages through this evening, so we appreciate our customers’ patience,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president for electric operations.

