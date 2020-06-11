Restaurants reopen

By Judy Reed

Many restaurants reopened at 50 percent capacity this week, while still including curbside or inside pickup and delivery services. Most require a mask for entry that can be removed while eating.

David Ringler, Director of Happiness at Cedar Springs Brewing Company, is happy to see customers dining on the premises again. “It’s taking a little explanation and understanding for us all to get used to the new situation, but we’ve been delighted to see so many of our friends and neighbors over the past few days. We’ll continue to evolve our procedures as the circumstances change and we look forward to hosting Dream Ride Nights on Tuesdays, Jeep Nights on Thursdays, and the CSBrew Farmers Market on Thursdays in the Heart of Cedar Springs!” he said.

Jody Arp, at Red Bird Bistro and Grill, is also happy to see customers coming in to dine. “(It’s) going pretty good so far. Dinner is much busier than lunch but a lot of offices are still closed yet. We are getting everything back on track,” she said.

Classic Kelly’s, who has been closed during the pandemic, is also opening this week, and posted new hours on their Facebook page. They will now be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and were scheduled to open Wednesday.

If you are wondering if your favorite restaurant is open, just give them a call. They will be happy for your business.

