Local woman chosen as Snacktion Hero

Congratulations to Laura Drummond, of Cedar Springs, who has been selected as a 2020 “Snacktion Hero,” a national initiative recognizing America’s grocery workers during the current pandemic. She was nominated by local resident Michele Brantman, and was chosen from nearly 600 nominations submitted for local grocery store employees on the frontlines across the country, from Novato, Calif., to Clermont, Fla.

Laura, aka “Dr. Dough,” bakes golden bread, so the families of Cedar Springs have bread to break. She’s a #SnacktionHero and we can’t thank her enough. Her heroic actions inspired Farm Rich, a frozen snack food company, to donate $500 to a food pantry in her area. Laura chose City Impact Cedar Springs as the recipient of her donation.

While all of these nominees are considered “heroes” for their dedication and work, 20 of the nominees were selected to be part of the first “Snacktion Heroes” team, with additional recognition and donations made to their chosen food bank or food pantry by sponsor Farm Rich. They have donated $10,000 to hunger relief organizations in local communities ($500 per Hero) in their honor to date.

