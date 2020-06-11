Local woman charged in riot in Grand Rapids

Olivia Marie Hull at the riot in Grand Rapids on May 31.

As many as eight people have been charged with rioting in Grand Rapids on May 31, which occurred after the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, at the hands of police.

One of those charged in the rioting includes a Cedar Springs woman—Olivia Marie Hull, 23—who was seen on live video bashing in the windows of a storefront in Grand Rapids. She is accused of breaking into the Sundance Grill & Bar at Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street NW.

Hull, a mother of two children under 5, was arrested on June 8, and officially arraigned on three charges on June 9: rioting; breaking and entering a building with intent; and malicious destruction of property—personal property less than $200. Bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety on the three charges. She was arraigned on three more charges of MDOP on Wednesday, June 10: two counts of Malicious destruction of property—fire or police with bond set at $25,000; and malicious destruction of property—building $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety on that charge. She remains in custody at the Kent County jail.

WOODTV-8 said that officials estimate rioters caused almost $450,000 in damage downtown, with 100 businesses having their windows smashed. The damage estimate does not include the value of items stolen by looters.

