Local woman charged in riot in Grand Rapids

As many as eight people have been charged with rioting in Grand Rapids on May 31, which occurred after the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, at the hands of police.
One of those charged in the rioting includes a Cedar Springs woman—Olivia Marie Hull, 23—who was seen on live video bashing in the windows of a storefront in Grand Rapids. She is accused of breaking into the Sundance Grill & Bar at Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street NW.
Hull, a mother of two children under 5, was arrested on June 8, and officially arraigned on three charges on June 9: rioting; breaking and entering a building with intent; and malicious destruction of property—personal property less than $200. Bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety on the three charges. She was arraigned on three more charges of MDOP on Wednesday, June 10: two counts of Malicious destruction of property—fire or police with bond set at $25,000; and malicious destruction of property—building $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety on that charge. She remains in custody at the Kent County jail.
WOODTV-8 said that officials estimate rioters caused almost $450,000 in damage downtown, with 100 businesses having their windows smashed. The damage estimate does not include the value of items stolen by looters.