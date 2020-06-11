Cedar Springs Library launches reading program

Now open for curbside pickup, drop-offs

The Cedar Springs Public Library launched its online summer reading program on Monday June 8.

They did a live launch on their Facebook page and showed people how to sign up for the online program using ReadSquared. They had 230 people register the first day and are now up to 274. Babies through adults can register.

After online registration, you keep track of reading through online reading logs and you can earn points for reading and put those points towards prizes. There will be virtual events with no registration; and if you attend events you get points towards prizes. The readsquared app is downloadable for phones and other devices. There are in app games and you can create your own avatar and so much more. Register online at http://cedarsprings.readsquared.com.

Next events include a princess story time on June 17, and author David Stricklen on June 18, via a special link on readsquared. The Summer Reading Program flyer, how to videos, prize pictures and a link to register are all online at cedarspringslibrary.org.

The library is now also open for curbside pickup and drop off.

