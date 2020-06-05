Man drowns in boating accident at Crystal Lake

A Perrinton man drowned Thursday afternoon trying to save a woman who fell out of their boat.

According to the Michigan State Police Post in Lakeview, the incident happened at Crystal Lake, in Montcalm County’s Crystal Township, about 2:34 p.m. Thursday, June 4.

Police said that a 54-year-old woman had fallen from a fishing boat and into the water on Crystal Lake. The 59-year-old man operating the boat jumped into the water after the woman had fallen in. The woman, who was not injured, was pulled from the water and into a passing boat by citizens who arrived to help.

The man, Kelly Schaffer, 59, of Perrinton, in Gratiot County, was also pulled from the water and into the passing boat. Citizens began CPR on him before EMS arrival, but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Life jackets were not worn by the fishing boat occupants. The incident remains under investigation.

In addition to the citizens on scene, troopers were assisted by Crystal Twp. Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.