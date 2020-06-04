Summer reading to kick off at CS Library

The Cedar Springs Public Library may not be physically open, but they still have a great lineup for their summer reading program, titled Imagine Your Story.

You can watch their fun-filled Launch Day on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8. They will be giving away a huge prize basket and going over how to register and fill out your reading log online via a program called READsquared. Everyone can sign up, from babies to adults.

There are a few changes to the summer reading program including online registration; online reading logs; and you can earn points for reading and put those points towards prizes. There will be virtual events with no registration; and if you attend events you get points towards prizes. The readsquared app is downloadable for phones and other devices. There are in app games and you can create your own avatar and so much more. Register online at http://cedarsprings.readsquared.com.

