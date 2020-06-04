Sand Lake Chamber cancels Fourth of July festivities

The Sand Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will not be hosting their usual Fourth of July festivities this year. Post photo by J. Reed.

By Judy Reed

For the past 150 years, people have come from the surrounding areas on July Fourth to stroll through Salisbury Park in Sand Lake and revel in the festivities. They come to watch the parade; eat ice cream, popcorn, corn dogs, candy apples, and homemade sausages; ride the Ferris wheel and merry-go-round; play games; dance to music; enjoy a rodeo or demolition derby; enjoy the fireworks; laugh with friends; forget today’s cares; and become part of history. But, unfortunately, that won’t happen this summer.

The Sand Lake Area Chamber of Commerce made the difficult decision earlier this week to cancel this summer’s annual Fourth of July Festivities. They made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday evening.

They cancelled it due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19 and the current protests (with rioting and vandalism) taking place after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man in Minneapolis, at the hands of police.

The Sand Lake Chamber’s announcement reads: “We have come to a very hard decision tonight on the Sand Lake 4th of July celebration. With all the restrictions that the Covid-19 pandemic brings, and the current protests taking place, we cannot go forward with this event.

“It is with very heavy hearts, and a lot of discussion that brought us to this decision.

“As many of you, we wanted this to take place very much, as we held on until the last possible minute to make this decision. With all the regulations in place, it’s just not possible.

“We are going to work hard to bring a fall event to our community, with all of us working together to make that happen. We would love your ideas on this also, as it will give us something to look forward to yet this year. Thank you all for your patience while we worked through all of this, and your understanding on our decision to do what’s safe for our awesome little community. Very hard decision for all of us tonight.”

This year’s celebration would have been the 151st celebration.