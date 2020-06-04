web analytics

Rotary paper recycling resumes

By Tom Noreen

Thanks to Cedar Springs Public Schools the Cedar Springs Rotary Club will resume paper recycling on or about June 1. The School has graciously released one of their Paper Gators so that the Rotary Club could use it to replace the NuWool truck that it has used for over 20  years.

The Paper Gator bin will be located in the same location as the paper truck. The nice thing about the Paper Gator is that you can put all types of paper in it. The exception being corrugated cardboard. That can be recycled at the Rockford Solid Waster Transfer Station across from Meijer.

 Looking forward to seeing you there and thanks for your support!

