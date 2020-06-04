Governor rescinds stay at home order

Retailers, restaurants get ready to open with capacity limits

By Judy Reed

Governor Gretchen Whitmer making her announcement to rescind the Safer at home order last week. Photo courtesy of the State of Michigan.

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-110, rescinding her Safer at Home order and moving the entire state to phase four of the MI Safe Start Plan.

The governor’s order will allow retailers to reopen on June 4 and restaurants to reopen on June 8, both subject to capacity limits.

For local restaurants, it’s been a long haul, and Monday can’t come soon enough, even if it’s half capacity.

Classic Kelly’s, which has been completely closed, plans to open Monday at half capacity, according to their Facebook post. “The governor’s order only allows us to open at 50 percent occupancy so please understand if you have a wait,” wrote owner Kevin Marcus. “We ask you for your safety and the safety of all that you follow the CDC guideline and stay home if you are not feeling well. We will also be offering take out if you wish to do the carry out thing. Due to limited availability of some products and cost of others the menu could look a little different until the market level out.”

Red Bird Bistro and Cedar Springs Brewing Company have been doing take out. “Yes, we are aiming to open on Monday,” commented Jody Arp, owner of Red Bird. “We have some work to do first but pretty confident that we will be ready.”

The Cedar Springs Brewing Company is also preparing to open Monday. “As always, our top priority is the safety of our staff and our guests,” said David Ringler, Director of Happiness at CS Brewing. “We’ve been greatly appreciative of the support and understanding we’ve seen from our community and we greatly look forward to welcoming everyone back as we slowly return to normal. Given the restrictions in the Governor’s order, we’re not fully open in terms of back to normal, so we will continue to offer takeout, curbside, and our local delivery service within 7 miles of the Brewery.”

What will dining look like at the Brewery?

“Beginning on Monday, guests who wish are welcome to enjoy their meal on site along with a beverage while maintaining social distancing,” explained Ringler. “They will be able to order directly from the counter or bar as we will not be offering our normal table service in the beginning to maintain our social spacing and minimize the contact between patrons and staff. We welcome a slow, steady return to normalcy. “We also ask the patience of the public. This has been a very difficult experience for our entire team and we are working hard to do our best while complying with the state’s orders and safe practices for everyone’s safety.”

Other things of note in the governor’s order:

Day camps for children will likewise be permitted to open on June 8. Effective immediately, groups of 100 or less will be allowed gather outdoors with social distancing. Office work that is not capable of being performed remotely can resume. And in-home services, including housecleaning services, can resume operations.

Subject to local regulation, gyms and fitness centers may conduct outdoor classes, practices, training sessions, or games, provided that coaches, spectators, and participants maintain six feet of distance from one another during these activities. Outdoor pools can also reopen, with restricted capacity.

Michiganders must also continue to wear facial coverings when in enclosed public spaces and should continue to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the community. And they should continue to work from home to the maximum extent possible.

“The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our state into the next phase of the MI Safe Start Plan, but we owe it to our brave frontline heroes to get this right,” said Governor Whitmer. “While Michiganders are no longer required to stay home, we must all continue to be smart and practice social distancing and encourage those who meet the criteria to get tested for COVID-19. If we all do our part, our goal is to announce a shift to phase five for the entire state prior to the fourth of July. Stay smart, stay safe, and let’s all do our part.”

