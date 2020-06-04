Correction

By Lois Allen

Sorry…

In the Memorial Day issue of The Post, we reported that Paul Schrier, current treasurer of American Legion Glenn Hill Post 287, had personally placed the estimated 190 smaller flags for our veterans resting at Elmwood Cemetery. That was incorrect. Schrier did not exactly say that, but it was misinterpreted by this reporter. Actually, the city purchased the memorial flags which were placed along with help from Tom Noreen on Memorial Day, 2020. “The city always does the smaller grave flags,” said Schrier.

