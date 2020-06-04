City prepares to adopt marijuana ordinance

By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Planning Commission and Cedar Springs City Council are preparing to move forward on a proposed ordinance allowing the establishment of various types of adult recreational marijuana businesses in the city.

“The Cedar Springs Planning Commission and City Council will be reviewing two ordinances at their June meetings that would permit marihuana businesses to open and operate within the City,” reads an announcement on the city’s website. “The idea of allowing marihuana businesses to locate in the City has been discussed since November of 2018 when voters initially passed Prop 1 of 2018. The final draft would allow marihuana businesses to operate in various industrial and commercial parts of the City with certain restrictions imposed on them to maintain the safety and character of the City for its citizens.”

City Manager Mike Womack said that he’s tried slow-walking this marihuana ordinance process “because we’ve wanted transparency and public input throughout and with COVID19 and virtual ZOOM meetings, I have felt it especially important to give the public more opportunity for input and discussion. At this point I am confident that all persons with interest in the matter have been given ample notice and opportunity for input and I believe the Planning Commission and Council are ready to move forward. Council will have the opportunity to pass the ordinance on June 11th but they could also table for discussion into July if they choose.”

To read the memo about what types of businesses can be located where, read the memo at https://cityofcedarsprings.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/MJ-Final-Draft-Memo-5-26-2020.pdf.

If anyone has any thoughts, comments or concerns regarding this proposal please e-mail the City Manager at manager@cityofcedarsprings.org or you can e-mail individual Council members by goi online to https://cityofcedarsprings.org/city-council/ and choosing a City Council member to email.

Due to the ongoing COVID19 threat, the Planning Commission and City Council June meetings will be available to view and participate in virtually via the City’s telephone and online meeting platform ZOOM. Instructions of how to participate in those meetings via ZOOM are posted by the City Clerk on the City’s website under NEWS.

