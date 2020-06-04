Celebrating the Class of 2020

Graduation this year will likely look a little different than the above photo. Social distancing and masks may make an appearance. The above photo was taken in 2017 by Kelly and Rob LaLone.

By Judy Reed

The end of the 2019-20 school year has been anything but normal. In-class learning ended abruptly in March after the COVID-19 virus made its appearance here. In April, the rest of the school year was canceled, though students continued to learn online and from home. The school year is now over, and the senior class of 2020 missed out on many of the things that make a senior year special. So this week, we are celebrating our seniors, as we normally do this time of year. You can find photos of the Class of 2020 from various schools and their highest honors seniors by downloading the following link: 2020 Graduation.pdf

Some schools have given us tentative graduation dates:

Creative Technologies Academy has a tentative date of June 23 at Red Hawk Stadium. “We are still working out the details, but we will follow the governor’s Phase 4 guidelines for crowd size and social distancing rules,” said retiring Superintendent Dan George. “The guest speaker is Dan Quisenberry, president of the Michigan Association of Public School Academies. As you know, this will be my last ceremony, so I’m thrilled that we get to do this for our seniors who have endured so much this year.”

Cedar Springs Public Schools has a tentative date of June 25 at 7 p.m., according to high school principal Ron Behrenwald.

Tri County Area Schools has two tentative dates with the first one being on Sunday, June 14. “Not highly likely that one will happen but we also have Sunday, August 2 penciled in,” said Connie Butler, of Tri County.

Algoma Christian School had their graduation on Friday, May 29, with students and their families in the school parking lot, where they also practiced social distancing.

