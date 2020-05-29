Two hurt in crash on US-131

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on northbound US-131 south of West River Drive at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

According to police, a 2003 Ford Fusion driven by a 23-year-old Cedar Springs woman, exited the roadway, struck a guardrail, then spun back into the lanes of travel. Upon arrival, the passenger was unresponsive, but regained consciousness while being treated on-scene. The 24-year-old passenger from Cedar Springs was transported to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital with serious injuries. The driver was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound US-131 was shut down to one lane while troopers investigated the scene. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Plainfield Township Fire Department. The incident remains under investigation and the names of the victims had not yet been released at press time.

