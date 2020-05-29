Teen charged in father’s death

An 18-year-old Kent City man has been charged in the shooting death of his father.

Silas Edward Potter

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Kent St, south of E. Muskegon St, in the Village of Kent City, on a report that a person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man deceased. He was identified as Phillip Neale Potter, 61.

A witness saw a vehicle leaving the scene, and police later arrested Silas Edward Potter, 18, the son of the deceased, in a traffic stop.

On Thursday, May 21, the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Phillip Potter and ruled his death a homicide.

Silas Potter was arraigned in 63rd District Court on Friday, May 21, on charges of open murder and felony firearm in the shooting. Bond was set at $1 million cash/surety. He is currently lodged in the Kent County jail.