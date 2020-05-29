Everything’s coming up flowers

This metal sculpture was made by Chris Powell.

Have you noticed some larger than life flowers around the area?

There is one on the front lawn at the Cedar Springs Post and a few more at the Cedar Springs Brewing Company. All turned up mysteriously on Mother’s Day.

According to Brynadette Powell, they are the craft of her father, Chris Powell, of Cedar Springs. “My dad started getting bored with retirement. He picked up a plasma cutter and has been making these beautiful flowers and other pieces,” she explained.

She said that her dad picks up various forms of scrap and recycles the material into the works of art. For instance, the flower at the Post was made from an old propane tank. She said he has made other types of pieces, including a sunfish, windchimes, a lightning rod, etc.

She said many are on display at Pro Auto Works on Northland Drive. All of his sculptures are for sale. If anyone is interested in one of them, call Carl Straub at Pro Auto Works at 696-8863.

