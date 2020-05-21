Summer reading at the Cedar Springs Library

From Donna Clark, Director

We at the Cedar Springs Public Library are working hard to reinvent our famous Summer Reading Program and have it ready to go by our target launch date of Monday, June 8. There are many challenges we face as a staff and as a community this year, posed by the invisible enemy, COVID-19. The six-foot rule won’t work with large crowds of excited people, in line to register, grab a free ice cream cup, choose fun programs to attend, and getting a good look at the Prize Wall in the Library.

The Library will likely not even be open to the public by then. If so, what will we do for our Summer Readers?

Thanks to the Friends of the Cedar Springs Library, we now have new online registration, tracking resources for reading, and even a way provided to earn points and put them on the prize desired for the Library’s Famous Raffle. This new software, ReadSquared, is now being programmed to host our Reading Program in a very similar fashion as earlier years…just not in person for now.

You can still attend programs, too, from your phone, your computer or tablet. You can be in a park, in a car, in the woods, at home or away, and still show up for a program. We have a great line-up this year you won’t want to miss. Like you, we miss being together, seeing our friends, hanging out…but we are comforted by the fact that we are in this new day together. We are Cedar Strong.

At some point we will be able to reopen. At first it will likely be curbside service, just picking up an order. The next phase would be letting a few people in at a time to check out, use the computers, make copies, fax, etc. No inside programs at this time yet. We will take one day at a time and see where it leads. Right now, things are happening on our Facebook page, on YouTube and our website.

So set your calendar for June 8, and join us on our Facebook page for our new Summer Reading program: Imagine your story!

