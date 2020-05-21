Sand Lake man killed in crash

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 6:12 p.m. at the intersection of 17 Mile Road and Sparta Avenue in Tyrone Township, Michigan.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 2003 Pontiac Vibe entered the intersection from northbound Sparta Avenue and failed to yield to a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse traveling west on 17 Mile Road causing a collision. The impact forced the two vehicles off the roadway striking a utility pole in the northwest corner of the intersection.

An 18-year-old male inside the Pontiac Vibe was pronounced deceased on scene.

A second passenger in the Pontiac Vibe was transported to Butterworth Hospital via Aero Med and in critical condition. A third passenger sustained serious injuries. The driver was transported to the Butterworth Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. All the occupants inside the Pontiac Vibe were from Sand Lake, Michigan.

The Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling west on 17 Mile Road was also occupied by four occupants. All occupants were transported to Butterworth Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They are all from Kent City, Michigan.

The crash is under investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.

Michigan State Police Rockford Post personnel were assisted on scene by Kent City Fire Department, LIFE EMS Ambulance, Spectrum Health Aero Med, Sparta Township Fire Department, Rockford Ambulance, Michigan Department of Transportation, and Consumers Energy.

The names of the victims in the crash were not available at press time.