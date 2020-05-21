Remembering one of our own

Spc. Timothy D. Brown





By Judy Reed

Memorial Day or “Remembrance Day” as it was originally called, is a time for remembering and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country by dying in combat. It has also become a day to remember those who served their country and now passed on.

This year—2020—marks 15 years since we lost one of our own: Spc. Timothy D. Brown, of Nelson Township. And 2020 also marks 10 years since the Brown family established Veterans Park on Oak Street at Main—a tribute to all veterans and all wars. If you have driven by Veterans Park recently, you will see that they have added space on the north side of the creek and have flags representing all wars.

This monument was dedicated in memory of Spc. Timothy D. Brown, killed in action in Iraq in 2005. Post photo by J. Reed.

The following is a piece we printed at the time of the dedication of a monument in his name at Veterans Park in 2010:

Cedar Springs will not forget the sacrifice of Spc. Timothy D. Brown.

Family, friends, local officials, and community members all paid tribute to Brown Saturday, when a monument from the “Fallen Heroes Memorial Foundation” was dedicated in his honor at Veterans Park in Cedar Springs.

“It is awesome to witness the community come together to support something that means so much to so many,” said Mayor Charlie Watson, in his introductory speech.

Timmy, as he was affectionately called, was the son of Tim and Cindy Brown of Nelson Township, and brother to Stevie. He grew up in Cedar Springs and played soccer for several years. He graduated from Cedar Springs High School in 2002, and in 2003, joined the Michigan National Guard.

In January 2005, he was activated in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and was deployed overseas as a member of Company “B,” 125th Infantry. Timmy was nicknamed “UPS” by his comrades, like the company’s slogan, “What can Brown do for you?”

One of his friends spoke about that at the ceremony and said Timmy lived up to that slogan. “He would go on every mission,” he said.

His friend noted that Timmy mentioned his family often. “He mostly talked about his mom and dad and sister. He loved you guys a lot,” he said.

On November 4, 2005, while engaged in combat operations in Habbaniyah, Iraq, Timmy was killed when a land mine detonated near his humvee.

The news was more than the Brown family could bear. But the family, led by Timmy’s uncle Dan Brown, turned their grief into something good: the creation of Veteran’s Park, in honor of all Veterans.

“Dan Brown took his family’s personal loss and turned it into something great,” remarked Watson.

The flags in the new addition at Veterans Park at half mast. Post photo by L. Allen.



The land for the park was donated by the city, and the all the work and landscaping was done through donations. The monument for Timmy was paid for separately through donations and fundraising.

John (Skip) Bushart, president of the Fallen Heroes Memorial Foundation, explained that a small amount of soil was taken from the sites all of the other fallen heroes monuments and mixed in with the concrete under Timmy’s monument. A small bit of soil was also taken from his, and it will be mixed with the soil and concrete of future monuments.

It was an emotional day for the Brown family. “We are so full of gratitude for everyone that made it a reality,” said Cindy Brown. “It’s not just about Timmy but about all our fallen heroes.”

And we won’t forget.

Click link below to view our Memorial Day Tribute:

MemorialDay2020.pdf