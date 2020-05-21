Kindness catches on

Nita Billings used a portion of her stimulus check to buy food for those in need. Photo by Rachel Hunt.

We’ve been asking for your stories with photos about random acts of kindness you’ve seen recently. In this week’s story, we salute Nita Billings, of Cedar Springs, a former pharmacy tech who is disabled and under hospice care, with many physical problems due to multi-symptom atrophy. She recently received her economic impact check, and immediately decided to use a portion of it to help others. So she ordered a variety of foods online and donated them to the City Impact outreach center in Cedar Springs, for them to either use on the giving tables or in their pantry.

She said there are so many people out of work right now and thought they could use it more than she could. “I just remember what it was like sometimes to have kids at home and not have much money for food,” she said. “Food pantries are a big help.”

Way to go, Nita!

Kelley Bergsma, of City Impact, was grateful for Nita’s donation and all the others they have been receiving. “I am blown away at the goodness of God and the action of this community,” she said.

