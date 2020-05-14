We want your funny pet photos

We all need something to smile about, and what better to smile about or laugh at than a funny pet photo? In this photo, Post publisher Lois Allen turned her Chihuahua, Fauna, into a delicious peep! What a cutie! Maybe she could get a job as the Easter Bunny’s sidekick!

What about you? Do you have any funny pet photos you’d like to send us? Send them to us, along with a little bit of information about them (name, kind of pet), you (name and what city/township you live in) and what’s going on in the photo. Email them to news@cedarspringspost.com with the subject “funny pet photos” in the subject line. Or mail them to The Cedar Springs Post, PO 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319.