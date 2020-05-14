Three hurt in Howard City crash

Three people were injured—one seriously—when they collided on M-46 at US-131 in Reynolds Township last week.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash occurred on Thursday, May 7, at 11:47 a.m. on M-46, east of Howard City. The investigation revealed that a motorcycle driven by Terry Toth, a 43-year-old man from Howard City, was eastbound on M-46, when it collided with a Chevrolet Impala that was turning east onto M-46 from the US 131 northbound exit ramp.

The motorcycle rolled several times and the driver was thrown off the motorcycle. He was transported to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala, 82-year-old Raymond Watkoski of Grand Rapids, and his passenger, reported minor injuries on scene and sought treatment at Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office and Montcalm County EMS.

