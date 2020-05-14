Rotary paper recycling ends June 1

By Tom Noreen

On June 1, Nu-Wool will discontinue the Rotary Club paper fund raiser truck in the rear parking lot of Family, Farm and Home. Since 1999, over 1 million pounds of paper have been recycled earning the Rotary Club $98,000 in revenue, which the Rotary Club has in turn returned to community.

Nu-Wool cited in a letter to the club that, “For the past several years newspaper circulation is down and continues to decline. Due to this decline you have more than likely noticed your trailers filling up with less paper and more junk mail, plastic, and corrugated boxes. For most of you the steady decline has resulted in your trailers filling only a couple times per year. With the increased contamination and lower volumes this has become expensive for Nu-Wool to support. This was not an easy decision for us as we have been doing this with you for over 20 years. It has been a pleasure working with you and we thank you for your partnership.”

The Rotary Club thanks the community for their support of this fundraiser. While we will not be able to collect papers, there are other opportunities to recycle your paper. There are a number of PaperGator paper recycling locations in Cedar Springs. Like the Nu-Wool fundraiser, these organizations earn money from the papers collected.

These dumpsters will accept all paper except cardboard. Cardboard must be recycled at the Kent County Transfer Station across from the Rockford Meijer.

Creative Technologies Academy’s PaperGator is located in the school’s back parking lot and the most convenient one for Cedar Springs Public Schools is located in the parking lot below Hilltop Annex.

Again, the Cedar Springs Rotary Club would like to thank the community for helping make this fundraiser such a success. The Club also thanks Family Fare and Family, Farm and Home for letting the Club park the trailer in their parking lot.

