Red Flannel Festival chooses theme

Releases logo, statement on planning

This year’s Red Flannel Festival logo was created by Tracy Zavala.

The Red Flannel Festival recently revealed the theme and logo for this fall’s 81st Festival. The theme this year is “The Greatest Festival You Ever Saw.” The design was done by Tracy Zavala, a local artist in our community.

The RFF released a statement on their Facebook page recently in regard to planning for this year’s festival and COVID-19.

“The Red Flannel Festival Board would like to let the community know at this time we are planning on the festival for 2020, however things may change depending on what ‘stage’ we are at as we move closer. We are working with the City of Cedar Springs and the City Manager to make the best decision for our community. The Board is planning on making a final decision in July 2020. Please feel free to reach out to us with your thoughts/feelings on the subject. If you respond on the RFF Facebook page, please be civil, there are younger people that read the comments and we will remove them if not appropriate. You can also send any concerns you have directly to the President at president@redflannelfestival.org. Thank you and stay safe.”