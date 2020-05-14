Plainsong Farm introduces household gardens opportunity

Funded by a grant from United Way of Kent County, Plainsong Farm in Rockford, MI, is enabling 25 local households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to grow vegetable gardens throughout the 2020 growing season.

Each participant in the initial growing group will receive a garden pack of 18 seeds and seedlings, enough to fill 75-square-foot garden. Growers will also receive online garden education from Plainsong Farm’s expert Farm Manager, Mike Edwardson, from late May through late September. No prior garden expertise is needed; Farmer Mike will walk participants through every step in their gardening adventure.

To sign up for a garden, register at www.plainsongfarm.com/good-news-gardens. In order to qualify, a household must reside in Kent County, be economically impacted by COVID-19 and able to prepare, plant and tend a vegetable garden. Only 25 garden packs are available for 2020, so residents are urged to apply quickly. With Farmer Mike’s online assistance, garden beds will be prepared immediately, in anticipation of seedling pickup and planting during the last week in May.

All Kent County churches and social service agencies are welcome as distribution partners for household gardens. Contact hello@plainsongfarm.com to become a distribution partner.

For more information about the household gardens initiative, please contact The Rev. Nurya Love Parish, Executive Director of Plainsong Farm, at: nurya@plainsongfarm.com.