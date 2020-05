We have asked for you to send us snippets of when you see acts of kindness in our area.

Melanie Ringler and her two children, Kyle, 11, and Blakelee, 7, of the City of Cedar Springs, picked up two full bags of trash along the White Pine Trail last week. Way to go Ringler family!

