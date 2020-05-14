Cedar Springs man killed in crash

A 39-year Cedar Springs man died Tuesday in a crash in Ionia County.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, they were dispatched to the scene in Easton Township, on Tuesday, May 12, at about 6:10 p.m. on Bluewater Highway, west of Johnson Road.

Their preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle driven by Jammal Dillard was traveling west on Bluewater Highway when he lost control and exited the roadway, causing the vehicle to strike a tree. Dillard was the sole occupant of the vehicle and transported to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by Saranac Fire Rescue, Life Ambulance, Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, and Ionia County Central Dispatch.

