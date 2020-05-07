web analytics

Man crashes jeep in Spencer Township

Posted on 07 May 2020.

A 52-year-old Grand Rapids man crashed his Jeep Cherokee into the ditch while driving westbound on 18 Mile RD NE near Meddler Ave NE Friday afternoon, May 1, and then fled the scene.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a witness told deputies that the suspect fled westbound on foot with a black Great Dane dog after the crash. Michigan State Police K9 helped deputies locate the suspect on 17 Mile Rd NE and Wabasis Ave NE.

The man was transported to United Memorial Hospital in Greenville for treatment to his injuries and a blood draw for OWI (operating a vehicle while intoxicated). He was left at the hospital for more tests and treatment. Police said they will be seeking a warrant for his arrest.

