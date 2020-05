Photos from Cedar Trails Facebook page.





Someone recently sent us a message letting us know about the great work these kids did on Earth Day.

According to the Cedar Trail Facebook page, Trenton, Dylan and Devon helped to take care of our Earth by picking up trash on the side of the road on Earth Day, April 22. Great job, boys!

