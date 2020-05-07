FFA Annual Syrup Auction continues on

By Madison Skelonc

This Post file photo shows an FFA student holding a jug of maple syrup back in 2014 when the fundraiser first started.









Each year the Cedar Springs FFA hosts an end of the year banquet full of friends, family, and fun. Unfortunately, in light of COVID-19, the banquet has been canceled. However, the much-anticipated maple syrup auction that normally takes place during the banquet is being held online! Join us on Thursday, May 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to bid on a half-gallon of local maple syrup harvested from trees on the school campus by members of the FFA. All proceeds will support the Cedar Springs FFA. The link to the auction will be on the Cedar Springs FFA Facebook page or call 616-696-1200 ext. 6341 to bid. Phone bids must be made between 6 pm and 8 pm. Questions or want to learn more? Call 616-696-1200 ext. 6341 or email brent.willett@csredhawks.org. Stay safe and hope to see you there!