City to hold public hearing on dog park

Would you like to have a fenced in area in the city where your dog can run free for a bit? The city would like to know what you think.

The City of Cedar Springs will hold a public hearing on May 14 at 7 p.m. via Zoom on the potential construction of a dog park located at Riggle Park at 231 West Beech St. in Cedar Springs.

According to Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack, he sent out a survey about six months ago that asked about interest in the dog park, and they’ve now developed a plan for it.

The plan calls for a fenced off-leash area in the northeast corner of the park and will measure about 1/2 of an acre. The plan separates the area into two sections, about 25 percent of which would be reserved for smaller, older and gentler dogs while 75 percent is open to friendly well-behaved dogs of all kind. The area would be outfitted with picnic tables for humans to sit at, objects for dogs to explore and waste containers for cleanup.

“If Council approves of the dog park, I will try to arrange for Planning Commission, City Council, DDA and other members of the city government to volunteer their time to build it,” explained City Manager Mike Womack.

Persons having any questions regarding these matters are urged to attend this meeting. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, but wish to have your comments become a part of the official record of the meeting, or if you have questions or concerns related to this proposal please submit them in writing to the City Manager at manager@cityofcedarsprings.org the above address, or contact City Hall at 616.696.1330.

You can join the Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81076970378

Meeting ID: 810 7697 0378

