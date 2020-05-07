City to consider changes to marijuana proposal

By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Planning Commission will be considering possible changes next week to the draft marijuana zoning ordinance that will spell out where certain recreational marijuana operations might be allowed in the city.

“The Planning Commission will review those proposed changes with me and make a proposal and recommendation to the City Council,” explained Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack. “The City Council will review the original draft ordinance, the recommended changes from the Planning Commission, and the proposed final draft ordinance prior to possibly adopting the ordinances at their June meeting.”

Womack has held several public forums at the library trying to get people’s input on what they would or would not like to see in the ordinance.

The meeting will take on Tuesday, May 12, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

There will be several changes for the planning commission to consider, such as whether to change where marihuana retailers and microbusinesses are permitted, specifically allowing retailers in the Highway Commercial zoning district. “Marihuana retailer businesses want to be in the HC district but are currently required to be in the B2 or B3 district,” Womack wrote in a memo to the planning commission. He also noted that the HC district might be better suited to the parking and vehicle requirements of a high-volume business such as a marihuana retailer.

Other changes under consideration include add a prohibition on any marihuana business sharing a property line with a single-family residential use; and allowing microbusinesses to operate in the HC district.

“There are several businesses who already intend to locate grower/processor businesses in the HC district and they would love to add retail at their location as well,” explained Womack. “If we decided to allow retailers in the HC district, we almost have to consider allowing retailers to co-locate with growers/processors/excess growers which is not currently permitted.”

To see all the proposed changes, you can download a copy of the agenda and a complete agenda packet at https://cityofcedarsprings.org/wp-content/uploads/minutes-agendas-packets/Planning-Agenda-Packet_2020-05-12.pdf

MEANS FOR PUBLIC PARTICIPATION:

Public comments may be submitted to the City Manager by email at any time prior to the meeting at manager@cityofcedarsprings.org Comments submitted will be read aloud during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Members of the public who attend at the location of the meeting may address the members during the public comment period via videoconference.

Any member of the public wishing to listen to the proceedings or provide public comment may do so by using the following internet connection or phone numbers and pass code:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84871029567 Meeting ID: 84871029567

Phone Options: 1(646)558-8656 Meeting ID: 84871029567#

or 1(312)626-6799 Meeting ID: 84871029567#

