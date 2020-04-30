Warning siren testing to begin Friday

Kent County Emergency Management and City of Grand Rapids Emergency Management will begin conducting monthly testing of the outdoor warning sirens on May 1 at 12:00 p.m. The tests will continue the first Friday of each month, May through October, at 12:00 p.m.

The purpose of the outdoor warning sirens is to alert residents of an imminent hazard and to prompt them to find shelter and seek further information. Two examples of imminent severe weather include a tornado warning for Kent County or a storm in Kent County with sustained winds at or above 70mph. Both are potentially dangerous situations and should prompt residents to take shelter in the lowest level of a building, such as a basement, or an interior room that does not have windows.

The testing of the outdoor warning sirens is also an excellent time to discuss plans for severe weather with your family and in your workplace. Plans should include what actions are prompted by those alerts/warnings, ways for family/friends to communicate, a safe and familiar place to rendezvous if home is not accessible, etc.

If you do not hear the siren testing on May 1 at 12:00pm, and believe you should have, complete and submit the online google form at http://bit.ly/kcwarningsirens or you can contact your local township or city office.

