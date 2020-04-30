Virtual LifeWalk 20/20 Vision for Life

From Alpha Family Center

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, Alpha Family Center is hosting a virtual LifeWalk this year. Although we will not be gathering together for this year’s fundraiser, there’s nothing saying we can’t still have fun while raising funds for Alpha.

Our theme for this year’s LifeWalk is “20/20 Vision for Life”. Hosting it virtually means those who participate will need to use social media, phone calls, and emails to connect with their family, friends and co-workers to request their pledge of support. The virtual events runs from April 27 through on Sept 1, each participant who collects $500 or more in donations and/or pledges will earn a chance to win this year’s Grand Prize (TBD). We will announce the winner of Grand Prize on Alpha’s Facebook page after September 1, 2020.

Our goal this year is to raise over $20,000. Together we can make a difference for LIFE!

Go to our website www.alphafamilycentercs.org to print off a pledge form.

A prize will be awarded to whoever demonstrates the most fun while fundraising.

Some suggestions on how to make fundraising FUN!

Challenge another individual, family or a church to see who can raise the most for Alpha. Include something fun that the losers have to do and share the photos with us. For example, get a pie in the face, color their hair a wild color, shave their head, or eat something extremely strange. Get creative and share the fun with us.

Host your own private LifeWalk event; include some of the fun things you would normally see at a LifeWalk. Maybe dad dresses up like a clown, face painting, bake cookies, wear matching t-shirts, a balloons release, and remember a time of prayer.

Decorate your bikes and have some family fun on your own LifeRide.

Make up some creative signs showing support for LIFE and go for a walk around your neighborhood. Don’t forget to make it fun!

Hold your own LifeRun and award a medal to whoever wore the funniest running outfit.

Email us your photos of how you made this year’s virtual LifeWalk FUN! Email to: alphafamilycentercs@gmail.com. You may be the winner of a special prize!

When you contact your supporters let them know of all the giving options available this year

Giving options for Virtual LifeWalk 20/20

Mail: Make checks payable to “Alpha Family Center” with your name and LifeWalk written on memo line of check. Mail to: Alpha Family Center P.O. Box 450 Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Alpha’s website: www.alphafamilycentercs.org Event page and look for link for FundEasy and click on it to make a donation to LifeWalk 20/20.

FundEasy: If you are collecting pledges you will need to first register and create your own personal FundEasy page for your family, friends and co-workers to donate to. Go to Alpha’s Facebook page. There will be a LifeWalk 20/20 Vision for Life! FundEasy post, click on that to register. Once you are registered then others can begin making donations to your page.

Monthly Pledge (1 year commitment). For example if you usually donate $120 but want to make a $10 payment each month for one year you can. Simple make checks payable to “Alpha Family Center” with Monthly Pledge written on memo line of check. Mail to: Alpha Family Center P.O. Box 450 Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Faith Pledge: pledge any amount and pay by Sept. 1, 2020. Make checks payable to “Alpha Family Center/LifeWalk 20/20” with Faith Pledge written on memo line of check. Mail to: Alpha Family Center P.O. Box 450 Cedar Springs, MI 49319 before Sept. 1, 2020

Mail your completed pledge forms with any checks you have into:

Alpha Family Center,

P.O. Box 450

Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Alpha has decided to begin the conversion process from a pregnancy care center to a pregnancy medical center and had hoped to begin raising the additional funds needed to do so during LifeWalk. By making the conversion to a medical center we will have the ability to provide FREE ultrasounds. We understand the important role ultrasounds play in a woman’s decision when faced with an unexpected pregnancy. Ultrasounds have proven to change minds and save lives as women see and hear their babies. If anyone would like to make an additional contribution directly to our Ultrasound Fund “Vision for Life” we would greatly appreciate your support in this life saving effort.

Alpha’s Virtual LifeWalk “20/20 Vision for Life!” T-shirts are available to purchase this year. Prices are $10-$12 and all profits from the sale of T-shirts will go directly into the “Vision for Life” ultrasound fund. T-shirts may be purchased when you register as a participant through FundEasy or in person at Alpha. The final T-shirt order will be placed on September 8th. You will be notified when your T-shirts are available for pickup.

To register for this event or to download a pledge form, go to https://www.alphafamilycentercs.org/Events and scroll down the page for the links.