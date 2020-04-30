Sand Lake man jailed after high speed pursuit

From left to right is Deputy Green with K9 Remi and Sgt Bailey with K9 Dak. The K9s apprehended the suspect after he fled his crashed vehicle. Courtesy photo.





A 35-year-old Sand Lake man was arrested Monday, April 27, after he led police on a chase on back roads that reached speeds of 80 mph.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched to assist the Grant Police Department in a vehicle pursuit. The Grant police attempted to stop a vehicle and it disregarded the officer’s lights. The vehicle continued east on 112th St where speeds reached 80 mph.

The crash and foot chase occurred on Stanton Rd near Newcosta (W. County Line Rd).

Eventually the driver of the vehicle crashed on Stanton Rd. near Newcosta (W. County Line Rd) and fled on foot. The Newaygo County Sheriff’s K9 team was deployed after the stop. After a lengthy track through the woods and several swamps the suspect was apprehended by both K9s.

The suspect is a 35-year-old male from Sand Lake. He was lodged at the Newaygo County Jail on charges of parole violation, fleeing and eluding and possession of methamphetamine. He was lodged pending a formal arraignment.

The following departments assisted in the investigation: Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Grant Police Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR, Central Michigan Enforcement Team and the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

