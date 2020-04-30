House explodes in Spencer Township

A house in the 15000 block of Meddler had an explosion in the basement Tuesday.

Photo by J. Reed.



Spencer Township Fire Department responded to the explosion on Meddler.

Photo by J. Reed.

Firefighters and police were called to a house in Spencer Township Tuesday evening, April 28, after an explosion.

The event occurred around 6 p.m. in the 15000 block of Meddler, near 19 Mile Rd.

According to a police officer at the scene, firefighters said the explosion came from the basement and caused a lot of damage to the back of the house.

There were two people in the house at the time, and one of them was to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A fire marshal was expected to be called in to determine the cause.

No other details were available at press time. We are waiting for a return call or email from Spencer Fire, and will update this story when we know more.