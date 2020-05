Russ Austin having coffee with friend DM White.

Photo by Kathy Austin

DM White chatting with friend Russ Austin.

Photo by Kathy Austin

Many like to have a good cup of coffee and talk with friends. But that hasn’t been possible for weeks due to the stay-at-home order.

Longtime friends Russ Austin and DM White wanted to share the new “norm” around here—parking lot coffee! Both sit in their car and roll the window down and talk while sipping a cup. Russ said he had to confess they were only 5’10” apart.

Russ is a local builder and DM is a retired postal carrier.