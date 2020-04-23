School honors spring sports seniors

Cedar Springs Public Schools is honoring their Spring Sports Seniors virtually, with a new athlete each day the rest of the year. They will be listed on the www.csredhawks.org webpage, under the athletics link highschool.csredhawks.org/Athletics/ (or the direct link highschool.csredhawks.org/Athletics/SENIORS-2020/index.html). You can also follow the daily Senior recognition on Facebook by following Cedar Springs Athletic Boosters on Facebook or @cedar_athletics on Twitter.

They will also be recognized in the fall during the Oct. 9 homecoming football game.