Sand Lake sets up giving table and little library

Giving table in Sand Lake outside of the Village offices.

The Village of Sand Lake is reaching out to the community to make things a little stressful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our first priority here in the Village of Sand Lake is to help our residents in as many small ways we can,” said Village President Tracy Quinlan. “One of the ways we are doing this is through a Giving Table and a Little Library.”

“Giving Tables are inspired out of the passion people feel to help each other. The Village of Sand Lake is passionate about helping others. Born out of this passion and caring, the Village of Sand Lake has established a Giving Table. The Giving Table is located outside the main doors of the Village offices. Anyone can come to the Giving Table to either donate items or take items they need during this time,” she explained.

Anyone can take a book from the Little Library outside Sand Lake Village offices.

Quinlan said the idea of the Little Library was presented by a local 8-year-old, Bentley Monroe, who recently visited an airport library while traveling with his family. “Bentley sent us a message with his idea along with his donation of some of his books,” she said. “Amazing!”

The Little Library is set up just like an airport library: grab a book to go or leave a book for someone else. The books at Sand Lake’s Little Library are organized by age levels. Everyone is encouraged to grab a book to read when they drop off or pick up items from the Giving Table.

